Police searching for suspect who robbed South Ave. gas station

Toledo Police are searching for a suspect after the Stop N Go gas station on South Ave. was robbed Monday morning.

Units were dispatched to the business at 740 South Ave. at approximately 7 a.m.

According to the police report, store clerk Amanda Estep was the only person in the store at the time. She said a black male entered the store, brandished a handgun and told her to empty the cash register.

The suspect eventually forced his way through a door and behind the counter after point his gun at the clerk. He forced Estep to open the cash drawer, which he emptied. He ordered her to open a second cash register, but she couldn't.

He took the money, a few packs of Newport cigarettes, and spent lottery tickets before fleeing the store.

Estep told police the suspect fled toward Broadway Ave., between the Key Bank and a brick building toward the Rite Aid at the corner of South and Broadway, where she lost sight of him.

Toledo Police examined the store's surveillance camera and are trying to review security cameras from the Key Bank.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.