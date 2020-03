Toledo Police are searching for a white male suspect who robbed a Subway restaurant on E. Alexis Rd. on Sunday night.

Two employees of the business, both juveniles, reported a white man entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint. The suspect took the money and fled in an unknown direction.

Toledo Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot tall, medium build, wearing a maroon Under Armour hoodie.