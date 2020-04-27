Police searching for suspect who robbed Toledo gas station on Saturday night

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Stop And Go gas station Saturday night in Toledo.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, an unknown male entered the store at 505 Eleanor and brandished a handgun, demanding money from the register. He fled with an unknown amount of money west on Eleanor.

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 18 and 25, between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot tall, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and dark jacket with red Nike sweatpants and red-and-black athletic shoes. He was also wearing a surgical mask.

There were no injuries reported. The incident remains under investigation.