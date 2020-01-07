Police searching for suspects after they flee car crash Monday night

Toledo Police are on the lookout for four people who ran from the scene of a crash Monday night at the corner of Detroit and Indiana.

According to police, a silver two-door car attempted to pull through a traffic light that was turning red. In the process, it hit another car, with both vehicles crashing into a utility pole.

The four occupants of the silver car exited the vehicle and ran from the scene. Police say the car was not stolen and are unsure why they ran.

There have been no citations issued because the suspects all ran away.