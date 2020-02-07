Police searching for suspects in East Toledo shootings

Toledo Police have shared a picture of three suspects wanted shooting at passing vehicle in the Ravine Park Village.

Toledo Police say multiple phone calls were made to 911 on February 4 from the Earwood and Ruthdale area, involving hearing between six to 12 shots.

In addition to a residence being struck by fire, three unknown males also approached a woman and began shooting at her car. Her vehicle was struck by bullets at least six times.

Another witness said he saw three or four black males get out of a dark Chevy Impala, after which he heard gunshots and three males ran back to the Impala, jumped in, and fled toward Earlwood and then Starr.

Two more witnesses then told police they saw the Impala go north on I-280 and flee the area.

If anyone has information on the suspects, they're asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.