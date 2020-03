Toledo Police are searching for two white male suspects who robbed a gas station on W. Alexis Rd. Sunday night.

According to police, two masked men entered the Sunoco at 310 W. Alexis at 9:37 p.m. One of the men brandished a hand gun and demanded money.

The victims complied with the demand, and the two suspects fled in an unknown direction with an undetermined amount of money.

There were no injuries reported.