Police warn businesses of car wash con artist

A woman is soliciting cash under the ruse that she works for a local car wash and is holding a fundraiser for charity. Police say the whole thing is a scam.

Back in January, 13abc warned viewers about a scam involving a woman who was soliciting donations in the name of Meyer's Auto Wash. Turns out she doesn't work there and the car wash was not collecting items for a fundraiser and there was no charity. The entire story was a scam.

This week, we found out the woman was at it again. According to Sylvania Township Police officers they received another report of a woman asking for cash from local businesses. She hit at least one in downtown Sylvania and another in Toledo.

Sylvania Township Police released a photo of the woman caught on a surveillance camera. They are hoping someone recognizes the woman and turns her in to police. Detectives believe she could be working with a group of people and additional businesses could have fallen for the story.

Meyers Auto Wash also wants to clear the air. A manager tells 13abc they would never solicit cash door-to-door and when they work to support a charity, a manager works directly with the organization.

Meyers is asking everyone to be on alert and reminding people that they are no affiliated with this woman.

Sylvania Township Police say if you recognize this woman or donated to her recently, to contact your local police department.