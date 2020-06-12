Pool companies flooded with orders

"Usually, when you think about getting a pool, you can get it within a couple of weeks."

But that's not possible in 2020. So many people are looking to install a new pool this year, and that includes 13bc’s Heather Pollauf’s stepfather-in-law, Mike Johnson. He says he’s been calling around for weeks.

He tells 13abc, "With the number of people that are actually buying pools and taking advantage of the time off right now, everyone is telling us that they are at least 12-16 weeks away."

Johnson says he's been planning to get a pool for a few years, but since the pandemic, he's ready to take the plunge.

"We've realized that, with everything going on, it's okay to stay home and enjoy each other at home and entertain at home, instead of going out all the time. So it kind of makes it nice to just do it here at home."

Johnson found a company that will install his pool by late august. But many others aren't so lucky. Daudelin Pool customers who are calling to book a new pool right now, may have to wait two years.

Melissa Malloy is the office manager of Daudelin Pools. She says, "We are getting 40-50 requests per weekend alone, and it's really difficult for us to get back to people and give people that one-on-one attention that they really want to have."

Malloy says that the company usually books a year in advance. But the 2021 list started filling up in April and May. Now, some customers are looking at 2022.

"We knew that this was going to go either way. It was either that people weren't going to prioritize their pools, they wouldn't be financially able to support existing pools, or it was going to increase and everybody is staying at home. They want to be able to vacation in their backyard."

"We'll probably take a vacation, but maybe not as elaborate because we're spending a bunch of money on a pool."

Malloy says it's not only pure demand for new pools that are creating the long list. While so many manufacturing companies were shut down for the pandemic, supplies are still very low for new pools, plus maintenance and renovation supplies for existing pools.