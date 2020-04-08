Pop It Paint It offering take-home kits for kids and adults

Waterville's original open-paint studio has various DIY painting kits available for delivery with easy instructions for all ages.

Kits are shipped directly to buyers are pre-sketched with step-by-step instructions from Pop It Paint It's owner, Jamie Hanifan.

"Our normal business we have people come into our painting studio and we do painting classes," says Hanifan. "But with all of this COVID-19 stuff going on, we decided what better way to keep you guys creative and box up all of the materials you need for your painting and ship it to you so you can do it at home!"

Kits have a starting price of $25, and painters can choose from multiple designs they would like to paint. Everything they need, from paints to canvases and paper towels, is included in the kit.

Hanifan says although she can't be there to help people in their homes, she's still available to reach out to for guidance over the phone or video chat demonstrations.

"I really want it to be as easy as possible, and then I do have a lot of people contacting me for little demos, so if you don't know how to do something, I'd be more than happy to send you a little demonstration if you're struggling with one of the steps on the project," adds Hanifan.

Pop It Paint It is located in Waterville, Ohio at 1197 Farnsworth Rd. Suite D.

For more information or to order a DIY painting kit, click here .

