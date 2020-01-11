Port Clinton Police Chief sends message to missing Harley Dilly

The Port Clinton Police Chief sent a message directly to missing Harley Dilly in a Facebook post Saturday.

On the department's Facebook page, Chief Rob Hickman wrote:

"HARLEY this is for you; my name is Rob Hickman, I am the Chief of Police for the Port Clinton Police Department. Please call (419) 734-3121 and ask for me, Dispatch will then contact me to speak with you and I will personally come get you, no matter your location…"

Dilly, 14, has been missing since around 6 AM on December 20th when he was last seen walking to school, but never arrived.

Another search was held for dilly on Saturday at Lakeview Park.

Chief Hickman also stated in a Facebook post that throughout the entire investigation of Harley's disappearance, the family has fully cooperated and "we have no reason to believe they are involved."

The reward for information leading to Harley's whereabouts is now more than $18,000.

If you know anything, contact the Port Clinton Police Department at: (419) 734-3121.