Port Clinton Police still searching for boy missing since Friday

Port Clinton Police are still searching for a youth who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Harley Dilly was last seen near Port Clinton High School at 3 p.m. Friday. He was wearing a maroon puffer jacket.

According to police, an extensive search of Port Clinton was done Sunday and the investigation does not indicate foul play at this time.

There is also a search party for the youth being organized for 10 a.m. Monday, setting off from City Park.

