Port Clinton man dead after Tuesday night car crash

One man is dead after a car crash late Tuesday night in Ottawa County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Michael A. Reichert, 29, of Port Clinton, was heading west on W. Schiller Road in Benton Township when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Reichert was not wearing a safety belt and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, Nicholas E. Heintz, 22, or Oak Harbor, was wearing a safety belt and suffered incapacitating injuries. He was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The State Patrol said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.