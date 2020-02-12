Port of Toledo receives $16 million from two U.S. DOT grants

The Port of Toledo and the Port of Cleveland will receive $27 million in two U.S. Department of Transports grants, U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur announced Tuesday.

The grants will help the two ports carry out infrastructure projects at each location. According to a press release, Kaptur will join the Port Authorities and U.S. DOT officials to outline the awards in Ohio on Friday.

“I am thrilled that both the Port of Toledo and Port of Cleveland have been recognized by the Department of Transportation for national funding,” Rep. Kaptur said in a press release. “Today’s announcement is a major victory and step forward for Northern Ohio’s shipping infrastructure. Last year, I sent a letter urging DOT Secretary Elaine Chao to accept both grant applications. Thank you to the DOT for prioritizing these critical infrastructure projects by awarding more than $27,000,000 in federal funds.”

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority will receive $16 million. It will utilize the funding at the Facility No.1 cargo terminal to repair the failing dock face wall; implement a liquid bulk transloading operation, and to modernize the on-dock rail to vessel transfer points of access.

The $16,000,000 awarded to the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority will be matched with an additional $4,000,000 in local funds to move the project forward.

Each year, the Port of Toledo handles 9-12 million tons of cargo shipped to and from other U.S. Great Lakes ports, Canadian Great Lakes ports, and directly overseas shipments via the St. Lawrence Seaway System.

The Port of Toledo alone generates $1.12 billion annually in business activities and supports more than 7,000 jobs in the region.

