The Lucas County Engineer's office announced Wednesday that a portion of Holland-Sylvania Road will be closed for a four-day period, beginning February 3.

The affected stretch of Holland-Sylvania is between Harroun and Brint roads, due to the installation of a new water service and fire line.

During the closure, the detour route will be Sylvania Ave. from Holland-Sylvania to McCord; McCord from Sylvania to Brint; and Brint, from McCord to Holland-Sylvania.