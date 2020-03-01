Possible homicide in Defiance County; same suspect in custody after AMBER Alert cancelled

A man is in custody pending charges related to a possible murder in Defiance County.

Dustin Vogelsong is being investigated for homicide.

Just after 4 PM Sunday, Sheriff's deputies were called out to a home on Behnfeldt Road in Defiance for a reported domestic disturbance.

When they arrived they found a man dead inside.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Defiance County Prosecutor, Sherwood EMS, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Williams County Sheriff's Office all assisted.

Vogelsong is also the suspect in a local AMBER Alert issued on March 1, 2020.

7-year-old Jessa and and 3-year-old Jaylee Vogelsong were found safe after a cancelled AMBER Alert from an address on Behnfeldt Road. 33-year-old Vogelsong was listed as the suspect in that case.

This investigation is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.