Post Offices adding Sunday hours to aid with holiday rush

To help with the rush of the holiday season, Toledo area U.S. Post Offices will be open Sunday, December 15.

The location at Franklin Park on Monroe St. will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the Maumee location on Ford St. will be open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Bowling Green location on W. Washington will be open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Our customers need this extra day to get their gifts sent to their loved ones,” Northern Ohio District Manager Sharon Young said in a press release. “We know how stressful this time of year is and the Postal Service is here to deliver the holidays.”