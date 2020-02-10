Postal service will have offices open on Presidents Day for retail transactions

The U.S. Post Office on St. Clair St. in Toledo will be open on Presidents Day, the USPS announced in a press release.

Hours for retail transactions will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Customers will also be able to drop off outgoing mail.

There will be no street delivery on Presidents Day. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Postal Service had traditionally observed the holiday, but it said opening post offices on this non-widely observed holiday will allow customers to conduct their postal business as usual.

Information on locations and operating hours can be found here.