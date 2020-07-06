Postel named interim president at University of Toledo

The University of Toledo has named Gregory Postel as its interim president. His appointment began Monday following the depature of Dr. Sharon L. Gaber.

Postel had served as a special advisor to the Board of Trustees since June 17.

Postel is the former interim president and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Louisville (UofL). Prior to joining UToledo, he served as the senior client partner representing healthcare services and higher education at Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm.

Postel has more than 25 years of leadership experience with university operations, academic medical centers and clinical research, as well as university governance, teaching and research.

In addition to an accomplished career as an academic interventional neuroradiologist, Postel served 18 years as chair of the Department of Radiology at the UofL School of Medicine and held the positions of vice dean for clinical affairs and chair of the board at University Medical Center in Louisville. He was the founding board chair and later CEO of University of Louisville Physicians. Postel served as interim president of UofL in 2017-18 and also spent four years as its executive vice president for health affairs.

During his time in leadership at UofL, Postel oversaw the design and implementation of two academic affiliations including an eight-year, $33 million per year pediatric affiliation with Norton Healthcare and a $23 million per year adult affiliation agreement with KentuckyOne Health. He also led the planning and construction of the $80 million Pediatrics Medical Office Building; management transition and subsequent board leadership of University of Louisville Hospital; complete restructuring and implementation of the health sciences center budget and creation of two consecutive balanced budgets in the context of flat tuition and with no program closures; and reorganization of the athletics department.

A graduate of the College of Wooster and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Postel completed a residency in radiology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and a fellowship in neuroradiology at the Mayo Clinic Foundation.

The University plans to launch a national search for its 18th president in the coming months.