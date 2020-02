A power outage Sunday morning hit homes near the Franklin Park Mall.

As of 10:30 AM, Toledo Edison's outage map showed 500-1,500 customers without power in the area of Laskey and Talmadge, north of the Franklin Park Mall.

As for the mall itself, a spokesperson messaged 13abc:

"The City is currently aware of and working on a power issue in the area. The mall does not open until 11:00am and most of the stores are not affected and will operate as normal."