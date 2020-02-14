Power outage in east Toledo after car crashes into power pole

Up to 500 people are without power in east TOledo after a car crashed into a power pole on Navarre Ave. near White St.

At least one person involved in the crash was sent to the hospital. There is no word on the extent or nature of the injuries.

According to the Toledo Edison power outage map, the company is estimating power to be restored by 8:30 a.m.

Part of Navarre Ave. is closed between White and Valleywood Dr.

