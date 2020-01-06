Preparations underway for President Trump's Toledo visit

Preparations are underway at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo for President Trump's visit this Thursday. This is the first sitting president to visit the city since July of 2012 when President Obama came to Maumee.

All eyes in politics and now worldwide will be focused here Thursday. As the schedule looks right now, this will be President Trump's first trip on the campaign trail since the bombing attack in Iraq last week leaving one of the highest ranking Iranian leaders dead. With the political climate already hot, the international climate is warming too. And the man in the middle of it all will be in the middle of downtown Toledo.

It was a quiet Huntington Center floor Monday morning as the remnants of weekend Walleye hockey disappear. On Thursday President Donald Trump takes the room for a campaign rally. Republicans hope he'll tout his record.

"We have record employment numbers in this country. We have record employment numbers for the Latino community and African Americans. We have opportunity spreading across this country,” said Lucas County Republican chairman Mark Wagoner.

Meantime local Democratic leaders hope he preaches unity.

"We are a welcoming community for immigrants. Our heritage is built on immigrants. Can you preach a message of more love and togetherness rather than fear and division?" said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

"We want him to be President of the freest nation on the earth. Act like it and perform like it here," said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.

With the thousands expected inside and around the Huntington center, Toledo Police will be working to keep everyone safe whether you support the president or not.

"I ask the people here to protest do so but do so within the boundaries we give them. The last thing we want is a riot here. We don't want anyone fighting. We don't want anyone hurt. We don't want to take anyone to jail," said Chief George Kral.

13abc asked Chief Kral whether the recent incidents in Iraq and Iran have changed their security plans. Kral says it has caused the department to tweak its plans but would not go into specifics about that or any of the department's plans for security this week.

A city of Toledo spokesman says the city plans to spend about $30,000 in overtime for police during this visit. We’re told the city has requested reimbursement for these costs from previous campaign but have not recovered any of that money.

Commissioner Gerken says the cost for the Huntington Center is about $50,000 - $60,000. The Trump campaign has already put down a $15,000 deposit. The rest is expected after the event.