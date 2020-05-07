Preparing plants for late-season freeze

Watering the garden has probably been a common sight in your neighborhood recently -- especially since we've already hit 80° this month. With a late-season freeze coming Saturday morning, however, that could temporarily put your weekend gardening plans on ice.

Jeff Creque has owned Creque's Greenhouse in Sylvania since 1984, and usually suggests as a general rule to wait until after Mother's Day for moving your newly-bought plants from pot to ground -- though our latest freeze on record in Toledo is May 13th.

"We tell them at the cash register that they shouldn't be planting yet," says Creque. "They should be waiting until at least the middle of May or beyond. For the last two weeks, I've been telling people not to plant some of this stuff, and instead put it in the house or garage or wherever -- I hope that's where they put it, and not out in the ground yet!"

Your first instinct may be to cover up what you've already put in the soil, but even your choice of cover matters here.

"Don't use plastic to cover them," suggests Creque. "Use cloth or paper. Don't use any kind of plastic tarp -- that seems to make it worse during a hard freeze."

Most perennials should weather the cold snap just fine, but some annuals such as pansies may lose some luster.

"If they're full-flowered, [cold temperatures] can "burn" the flowers off, says Creque. "A lot of times, it won't kill them, but sometimes it's 2-3 weeks before they bloom again."

Splashes of color may be one thing, but growing food is another. As Jeff puts it: "All your cold crops, like cabbage, onions and lettuce, they can take quite a bit of frost -- but melons, cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers, they don't like it."

The freeze is getting in just before that Mother's Day planting rule, our best move to bring out the begonias and plant the petunias may simply be to wait out the weekend.