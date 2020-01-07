President Trump Expected To Talk About Iran Situation At Thursday's Rally



A sold out crowd is expected for President Trump's visit to Toledo on Thursday at the Huntington Center.

There will be heightened security and a lot of talk about foreign policy at the President's rally.

"Trump has got to win Ohio to put together the electoral map to win the presidency," says Dr. Marc Simon Ph.D, an Associate Professor of Political Science at Bowling Green State University. He says while Lucas County votes Democratic, there are plenty of surrounding Republican counties that Trump will pull from for his rally.

Dr. Simon says many will be looking to this rally for Trump to expand upon the recent tensions in the Middle East. "Having him speak at length about this is important because as far as I know, Trump is not planning an oval office talk to the nation it's not his style, so he'll do it in the campaign rally context."

And there is a while lot of voters who want to know about the fall out from the Iranian tensions. Mostly importantly, will it lead to war? Simon says probably not, "Because neither country both domestically and in their foreign policy would benefit from that."

It is a view shared by Dr. Joel Voss, Ph.D, who is a Professor of Political Science at the University of Toledo specializing in Middle East Policy and Terrorism. He says President Trump's threats to attack Iran's cultural sites presents a greater danger. "That type of rhetoric makes Iranians even angrier at the United States, not the Iranian government, but the Iranian people. Iranian people don't want to be in a war just like Americans, we don't want to be in a war."

