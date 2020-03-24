Presumed COVID-19 case hits Toledo public housing unit

The difficulty of dealing with COVID-19 spreads each day. Now the issue has found its way into one section of Toledo and Lucas County's public housing sector. Leading to lots of people paying closer attention to their health.

Notices started popping up on the door of Vistula Manor on Cherry Street in Toledo in the last few days. Residents say they weren't sure what exactly they meant. Now we have that answer it's the one lots of people were dreading.

Bootsy the dog and his owner Sandy Cole enjoyed some time outside Vistula Manor Tuesday afternoon. Outside was probably the best place because this note on the door says residents may have been exposed to the corona virus. We've now learned that's because someone living here is a presumed positive case.

"I'm not worried whatsoever. Why should I be worried because I'm fine," said Cole.

Cole and his fellow neighbors are being asked to quarantine for the next 14 days. It’s not an order to quarantine. One resident who didn't want to be identified would like to see everyone tested.

"Why not have somebody check, see who has this. Why go along cause you might know who has this, who might not have it," said the resident.

"We cannot be based on fear. We need to be based on facts," said Joaquin Citron Vega, the president and CEO of the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Citron Vega tells 13abc the organization is taking all steps possible to make sure residents and staff are safe and healthy. That first major step is the quarantine they've asked everyone to participate in. The quarantine is not mandatory.

A frustrating part for residents is not knowing who the presumptive positive person is, to know if they've had contact with him or her.

"It impossible to have the information about that resident so the best we can do is to go ahead and inform the community 'hey there is a presumptive positive," said Citron Vega.

"This building right here, everyone's confined to their own apartments anyway. Don't nobody come out, period." said Cole.