Prince Harry dresses as Santa, wishes Merry Christmas to families of fallen heroes

Prince Harry dressed up as Santa Claus to share a positive Christmas message and thank families who lost loved ones in military service.

Prince Harry - dressed as Santa Claus - sent Christmas wishes to children who lost their parents in the British armed forces. (Royal Sussex/CNN)

He spoke in a video message to members of the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, for children who lost parents serving in the British armed forces. He said they should look forward to a “fantastic Christmas” and their parents would “never be forgotten.”

"I hear there's a 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible," he said. "I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family, part of an amazing community, that there is support there for you every single day, should you need it.

"And having met some of you a few years ago, or most of you, I know how incredibly strong you are."

He said losing a parent is incredibly hard, but he knew that all the children, by helping each other out, will have an amazing future ahead.

"And I really, really hope and I know that you will all leave today with a huge smile on your face. And for the younger ones of you, probably covered in food as well. So have a fantastic Christmas and Happy New Year!" he said.

