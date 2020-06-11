ProMedica bids to partner on UTMC

We now have a better idea of what the future of the University of Toledo Medical Center could look like. It could involve an even bigger role for ProMedica.

Wednesday was the last day for bids as the university tries to stop its major financial losses.

ProMedica has officially made a bid, offering to partner on the hospital that the university says is operating at a loss $13 million in the first half of the fiscal year.

The university’s relationship with ProMedica has been a hot button subject especially in South Toledo. Just last week State Senator Teresa Fedor blasted a 2015 academic affiliation agreement between the medical school and ProMedica. That agreement did not involve the hospital.

Senator Fedor is asking if the affiliation agreement equated to a “hostile takeover” of the hospital.

The ProMedica bid, according to the company, would be a partnership with the school maintaining ownership of the hospital. It would be jointly operated by ProMedica and UT.

ProMedica says this would keep health care service on the campus, stabilize finances, retain jobs and preserve the university's oversight of the hospital.

There's one other issue hanging over all of this. As the 13abc I-Team first reported last week, the Ohio Attorney General's office is looking at the hospital right now. They not getting specific as to why.

We don't know if it's the med school and ProMedica deal or the sale of the hospital. The rest of the bidders have not been released yet.

FULL STATEMENT FROM PROMEDICA:

While there has been a lot of talk about UTMC in the media, ProMedica has been busy listening — listening to the publicly shared concerns of the University of Toledo (UToledo), UTMC employees, and the community.

ProMedica believes it offers a unique local solution that would meet the needs of all of the major constituents and preserve UTMC as a publicly-owned hospital by UToledo. Therefore, we have decided to respond to UToledo’s request for proposal. Our proposal presents a model for the joint operation of UTMC by UToledo and ProMedica that would enable UTMC to become financially sustainable. Under the model, UToledo would maintain ownership and ultimate control of UTMC, and ProMedica would provide management and other services.

Though publicly sharing our intentions this early in the process is not standard, we felt it was important to do so to ensure maximum openness and transparency. ProMedica proposes to:

• Maintain UTMC as a vital asset for the community – by continuing to provide healthcare services including primary care, emergency care, cardiology, neurology, and orthopaedics on the campus of UTMC.

• Quickly stabilize UToledo’s financial concerns related to UTMC – by utilizing ProMedica’s local healthcare management expertise and resources.

• Address desperately needed care identified in our community health assessment – by growing the hospital with investments in service lines, including primary, behavioral health, and psychiatric care.

• Retain high-quality State of Ohio jobs in our community – by UToledo employees remaining state employees with the benefits that go along with that designation, including state health care, state retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, seniority and others.

• Replace UTMC’s obsolete electronic medical record (EMR) system – by utilizing ProMedica’s existing relationships and experience in designing and implementing industry-leading, cost-effective EMR solutions that meet regulatory standards.

• Support the UToledo College of Medicine mission – by continuing to offer academic and research opportunities at UTMC.

• Preserve UToledo’s oversight of UTMC – by using a joint operating model that ensures UToledo will maintain ultimate control of UTMC and continue making important decisions that impact the health and well-being of South Toledo.

A neutral third-party advisor is expected to review proposal submissions and make recommendations to the University of Toledo Board of Trustees. We appreciate the opportunity to put forth a forward-thinking solution that we sincerely believe will offer the greatest benefit to our community.

FULL STATEMENT FROM SENATOR FEDOR:

“It is no surprise that ProMedica has announced its plan to respond to the University of Toledo’s request for proposal. For the last 5 years, they have worked to take UTMC’s doctors, patients and profits. That is exactly why we are examining every available option to avoid its eventual destruction,” said Senator Fedor. “It’s the UT Board of Trustees that needs to listen to the region and save our public hospital.”

