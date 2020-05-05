ProMedica cancels Summer Concert Series

Another summer staple of life in northwest Ohio has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ProMedica announced Tuesday the 2020 Summer Concert Series is canceled in response to concerns over the virus. It would have been the fourth season of concerts in Promenade Park in downtown Toledo from June through September.

"Our main priority is the health and well-being of our community, and the latest information indicates that we’ll need to continue social distancing into the summer months to help minimize the impact of COVID-19,” said Tausha Moore, director of public relations at ProMedica.

The Concert Series features 12 concerns in 2019, with nearly 95,000 guests attending from 39 different states.

Moore said they intend to bring the series back in 2021.