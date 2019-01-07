Advertisement

ProMedica launches Jeep Wrangler giveaway to support children’s hospital

(WTVG)
Published: Jan. 7, 2019 at 2:25 PM EST
ProMedica wants to give you the chance to win a brand new car, all while supporting a good cause. The healthcare provider is holding a raffle, offering participants a chance to win a 2019 Jeep Wrangler, in support of the Toledo Children's Hospital.

Anyone interested in entering the raffle can do so

or in person by going to the ProMedica Foundation at 444 N. Summit Street, Suite 100 in Toledo. Tickets are available for $100 each and there are a limited number available; only 500. Tickets will be available online through January 18th. In person ticket purchases can be made through noon on January 20th.

The winning ticket will be drawn on January 20th at the Walleye game.

The Toledo Children's Hospital is a non-profit pediatric care center catering to children and teenager from the Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan area. In addition to a level one trauma center, the hospital also specializes in pediatric cancer care and an autism center.

13abc, Yark Automotive, and Gallon, Takacs, Boissoneault & Schaffer Co. are partners in this project.

For official contest rule,

.

