Process set to cast ballot in March primary continuation

There's some confusion about how people can obtain one of those mail-in ballots to continue the March primary election. Now we have some clarity but it's a process that's going to take a couple of steps.

We start with this: there will be no in person voting. So everyone who has not already voted you'll be using the mail system.

It's a two-step process.

What you'll be doing now is requesting an absentee ballot from your board of elections. You can download that form and mail it in. If you can’t print one out Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted said Thursday that you can call your board of elections and request one.

When you get that ballot back, you need to mail that completed one back. It will be a quick turnaround though. All ballots need to be postmarked by April 27th. That's just about one month from now.

If you haven't voted and want to then you will need to act quickly.

“We want everybody who wants to cast a ballot to have the opportunity to do that. Your local board of elections and Secretary of State’s office are trying to account for that as quickly as they can,” said Husted.

If you have already voted, your vote will count. It's under lock and key. So if you've already done it, don't vote again.

There will be some exemptions for in-person voting for people with special circumstances or disabilities. Contact your board of elections for help with that.