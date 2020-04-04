Professional performers put acts online

From princesses to a family of magicians to a crooner, COVID-19 has the livelihood of many local professional performers on hold.

"It was insane when everything hit because we went from doing so many appearances a weekend to absolutely nothing," explains Laurel Sanner, owner of Laurel's Princess Parties.

Since her contracted performers can't physically attend parties, the characters are booking video chats through FaceTime and Zoom. They're also making regular appearances on Facebook Live.

Magician Andrew Martin, his wife, and their son, Eli, are also taking to Facebook Live. They're performing a live magic show on Facebook weekdays at 10:00 a.m.

"It's very challenging, very, very challenging for me," Andrew Martin told 13abc via Facebook messenger, "because I can't go, 'Here, pick a card.' I can't, you know, interact. I can't have people examine stuff. So, I have to look for material that I can basically do with my, just by myself."

Matt Richardson sings at local nursing homes and senior living centers. He's also posting performances to Facebook to connect with his audience during the "Stay Home" orders in Ohio and Michigan.

"I've got, like, 6 or 7 (senior living facilities) that I'm there once a month," explained Richardson. "So, I see a lot of these people more than they see their family."

"We've nothing but positive reviews because it's making these kids feel better, you know? It's giving them a positive hope," added Sanner.

It's all an effort to bring people closer together while staying at home.

For more information about personalized video messages from Laurel's Princess Parties and future appearances by Andrew Martin, follow the links on this page.

