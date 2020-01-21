Promedica debuts new Urgent Care for Kids

Promedica's new facility in Perrysburg is the first pediatric urgent care in Northwest Ohio.

Promedica Urgent Care for Kids opened this month to provide medical care for minor illnesses or injuries exclusively to children under the age of 18.

Jon Dvorak, MD, Director of Medical Operations, ProMedica Physician Group, says, "This Urgent Care will be staffed by specialty-trained certified pediatric nurse practitioners and physician assistants with extensive pediatric experience. These providers will have a close link with ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital emergency department in the case more extensive care is needed."

Common medical conditions for children that can be treated at the facility include:

- Ear and eye infections

- Cold and influenza

- Sprains, strains, and fractures

- Cuts and lacerations

- Minor burns

- Allergies

- Sports/school physicals

Promedica Urgent Care for Kids is open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily.

It is located at 25950 Dixie Hwy. in Perrysburg.

All major credit cards and insurances are accepted. For more information, call 567-585-0375 or click here