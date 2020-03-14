Promedica to use Bay Park hospital for COVID-19 care

We are following developments in COVID-19 cases. Promedica plans to use Bay Park Hospital to house patients who require hospitalization due to the virus.

A spokesperson tells 13abc Promedica is currently screening all patients who present with "severe new coronavirus-like symptoms." At this time, Promedica does not have test kits on-site. They are sending specimens to external labs as necessary.

A spokesperson for the hospital says there are a limited number of test kits available for labs at this time as well, meaning not all of those with symptoms are being tested.

There is no place in the Toledo area for elective testing at this time.

Bay Park was selected as Promedica's designated facility for COVID-19 because of its design and layout which allow the "most flexibility for addressing future COVID-19 cases in our area" says Tausha Moore, the director of public relations for Promedica.

The hospital system has been planning for the potential arrival of COVID-19 for months and they have personal protective equipment or PPEs stocked up in an effort to keep direct care staff safe and prevent further transmission of the virus.