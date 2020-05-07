Proposed rehab facility meets push back

A proposed zoning change in the Reynolds Corners neighborhood is causing a stir. The proposal is to turn the site into a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility.

Residents can voice their concerns at a Zoom meeting next week, but one resident says that she and others are feeling shut out of their democracy.

Sue Terrill just got internet access at her home for the first time.

"I used to got to the library. I didn't even have a program to type letters or type petitions, she says.

Terrill got connected to fight a proposed zoning change for a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility on Dorr Street. She doesn't like the location.

"We do care about people, but we also care about our residents and maintaining a neighborhood here," says Terrill.

Of particular concern is the childcare center across the street.

Unison Health is the non-profit seeking to develop the site.

"We know that whenever we put in recovery housing anywhere, we know there are going to be some concerns," says Bill Emahiser, Unison's director of public relations.

They chose the location because it's affordable - as a non-profit, that is paramount.

"We've proven and demonstrated that we can be very good neighbors," says Emahiser.

"We really are providing a much-needed service for the community," he continues.

Terrill agrees, but thinks the plan commission should delay the hearing to allow citizens to prepare.

"It's not that we're against helping people," says Terrill.

"Why do we have to have this hearing now, when we, the public, cannot communicate to our citizens, or meet to discuss the issue?" she continues.

Tom Gibbons, the director of the Toled-Lucas County Plan Commissions declined an on-camera interview, but he did express sympathy for Terrill. He said that the commission has also had to adapt to the coronavirus world. He does not know when the commission will be able to start meeting in-person again, but projects must continue. In the meantime, the commission is doing what they can to make the process available to the public through Zoom meetings.

"It's a process that many of us do not have easy, direct access to, if we do not have easy, direct access to a computer," says Terrill.

Gibbons stated that he has received comments both for and against the project.

The Zoom meeting about the proposal is on Thursday, May 14th at 2pm.

If you would like to sign Terrill's petition opposing the site, you can email her at bandore4u@gmail.com.

If you would like to attend the Zoom meeting, the info is below.

May 14th City of Toledo Plan Commission Meeting 2PM

Zoom public/media link: https://toledo-oh-gov.zoom.us/j/99373462187

Telephone for public/media:

Dial:

USA 602 333 2017

USA 8882045987 (US Toll Free)

Conference code: 165882

Webinar ID: 993-7346-2187​