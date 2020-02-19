Prosecutors say Ottawa Hills rape suspect having coded conversations with wife

Lucas County Prosecutors are seeking access to communications between Ronald Stevens and his wife in connection with the Ottawa Hills school employee's rape case.

In a memo filed Tuesday, lawyers are requesting materials taken from Stevens' jail cell on January 18.

They argue that while communications between a suspect and their attorney is protected, other communication is not, and a jail cell is not protected either.

Prosecutors believe Stevens wrote a letter to his wife containing a list of codes that would allow them to have conversations without authorities being able to understand what they were talking about:

In the phone calls between Defendant and his wife following the delivery of the letter, there are coded references to potential victims, specific counts in the indictment, and potentially forms of payment used to purchase illegal materials involving a minor. There are implied references that Defendant's wife may have culpability and could be arrested.

They say that prior to having his cell searched, on January 17 Stevens told his wife that she would have to burn the letter.