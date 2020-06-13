Protest collides with supporters of Todd's Guns in Lambertville

A group of Black Lives Matter protestors originally gathered at the corner of Secor and Sterns Rd. near Kroger in Lambertville, Michigan Friday afternoon. Things got heated once the group made their way up the street to Todd's Guns at Secor and Summerfield.

Hundreds of people surrounded the store, some holding signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, others carrying guns and American flags in support of Todd Bruning, the store owner.

The Friday night protest was not started by the online Recall Todd Bruning Facebook group created by former students of the Bedford school system. The group clarified this on their page, and leaders were not in attendance.

Regarding the protest scheduled for this Friday: The Recall Todd Bruning campaign has no affiliation with this event,... Posted by Recall Todd Bruning on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The group was originally created asking for Bruning's removal from the school board due to controversial posts on his personal profile, calling out the posts for being racist, sexist, and disrespectful to the LGBTQ community.

Bruning says the police had contacted him earlier in the week, made aware of the protests, and planned to be in the area just in case things got out of hand.

Todd says he spread the word, telling friends and supporters he would be hosting a cookout the same night.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was present along with SRT units.

Bruning was still inside his shop, and gave 13abc his take on the night:

“People are getting sick of this that’s the problem. We have no problems with difference of opinion and everything else like that The problem is the protests have been destroying buildings and looting and stuff like that, that’s what we’re getting sick of. Go ahead and do your protests and do what you want, just don’t go breaking in and looting and stuff like that," explains Bruning, who was also concerned about his store being broken into.

“That’s why I boarded up my windows. Just being proactive about it and then obviously with me being a gun store, and on top of that, I’m a class three dealer which means I have machine guns and suppressors. I don’t want that getting out there I don’t need them breaking in and stealing that so, a show of force here.”

We reached out to the Sheriff's office but no one was available to confirm if there were any arrests. From what the 13abc crew on the scene saw, the protest and counter-protest remained peaceful.