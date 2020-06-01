Protest stays peaceful in Bowling Green

A night after protests in downtown Toledo turned violent, it was a different scene in Bowling Green on Sunday.

According to Bowling Green Police, there were no arrests made during a peaceful protest against police brutality in downtown. And in fact, some police officers walking with the protesters and listening to the concerns of people of color.

"For a long time, black people been silenced," Amani Dickerson said. "We've all been silenced, but now this means a lot to them and they can say what they need to say now."

Hundreds of people gathered near Main and Wooster in BG. It was a protest the organizer said started by word of mouth and was put together in a matter of days.

"I just feel like it's important to start that conversation," protest organizer Anthony King said, "and it's important for people to feel like they have a voice and have an avenue to talk and a way to express themselves about how they feel about certain injustices that go on in this community, in this state, and in this country."

Getting ready to go LIVE here in Bowling Green at a protest happening at the Wood County Courthouse. Here’s some of what we’ve seen so far: pic.twitter.com/EA9DXjGeZg — Rachel Schneider (@Rachel13abc) May 31, 2020

The protest drew people of all ages and races, something which stood out to many protesters.

"When you don't say anything, you're pretty much taking the side of the oppressor is always how I felt, so it's important to be out here showing support," Isaiah Bingham said.

No matter the size of the city, or the color of someone's skin, participants in the BG protest said there is still more than can be done to end racism in their town.

"We are really the next generation, and it's very important for us to come together and celebrate the things that are great," Lauren Reese said, "but then also stand up and use our voices on the things that are not so great so we can evoke that change that is necessary for our country."

The Bowling Green Police Department said they were unavailable for an interview, with many leaders in the crowds working with the protest.

UPDATE: Police marched and just kneeled with protestors at the BG Police Division building pic.twitter.com/DRJvKrDvhv — Rachel Schneider (@Rachel13abc) May 31, 2020

Crowds dispersed from Wooster Green around 9 p.m.

