Protester hospitalized, arrested after leaping from 2nd floor of Hong Kong mall

A protester in Hong Kong has been hospitalized and arrested after leaping from an upper-level floor of a mall on Tuesday.

Police say he “pushed their officer to the ground and suddenly jumped across a glass fence in an attempt to escape, and fell.” (Source: HKUST Radio News Reporting Team/CNN)

The police say two male protesters were “intercepted” for “storming and vandalizing shops” on the second floor of the Yoho Mall II in Yuen Long around 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

While one of them was subdued, the other protester tried to escape. Police say he pushed their officer to the ground and suddenly jumped across a glass fence in an attempt to escape, and fell.

He landed one floor down on the first floor of the mall.

The police say he was sent to the hospital in a conscious state and was then arrested for “assaulting a police officer.”

The police are also investigating whether he is involved in other offenses.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.