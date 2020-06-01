Protesters march to home of Toledo police chief

A crowd of protesters marched down Hill Ave in Toledo on Monday evening in the latest demonstration sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week ago.

Dozens of protesters started their march at the Dollar Tree on S. Reynolds and ended at a home near Rogers High School believed to belong to Chief of Police George Kral.

According to 13abc crews on scene, police responded to the home shortly after the demonstrators arrived, but things remained peaceful as protesters and officers shook hands and conversed. Eventually, the crowed, along with a number of police officers including Chief Kral, began walking back down the road toward the Dollar Tree.