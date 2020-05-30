Toledo mayor orders curfew as downtown protests devolve

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has ordered a curfew for the city of Toledo, beginning at 9 PM Saturday and ending at 6 AM Sunday. The curfew applies to the area bounded by Summit Street, Monroe Street, 17th Street, Franklin Ave., East Woodruff Ave., and Cherry Street. According to the mayor's office, no one is to be out in that area during the hours the curfew is in place unless absolutely necessary. The curfew will be enforced by Toledo Police.

What began on Saturday afternoon as a peaceful protests in Downtown Toledo has slowly begun to devolve into unrest as the gathered crowds clash with police.

The protest began as a gathering outside the Safety Building -- Toledo Police Headquarters -- as civilians came together for what they called a Police Accountability March, calling for a change to police policies to "ensure proper justice and accountability is created within our city."

As events continued, reports of tear gas and rubber bullets fired from police at the gathered protesters, as protesters threw bottles and other items at officers in riot gear. The actual order of events is muddled at best, as the size of the event and chaos created during such a fluid situation makes it difficult to see a complete picture in the moment.

13abc has had crews at the scene and will continue to cover the events as they unfold with live coverage on air and on our social media accounts. You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Additionally, those who were in attendance and who may have taken photos and video of the event are encouraged to submit them to the gallery below.