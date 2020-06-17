Psychological tests, body cameras, bias training among DeWine's proposed police reforms

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine unveiled extensive law enforcement reform proposals on Tuesday, including psychological tests, body cameras and bias training.

Many of the proposals will require approval by the Ohio General Assembly.

Passing a psychological exam in order to enter the police academy, and subsequently earning a peace officer certificate is arguably the biggest proposal change offered to re-shape the state's law enforcement.

The state will provide funding for six total hours of de-escalation training, use-of-force training, and implicit bias training in 2020 for any Ohio officer who has not yet received training on these critical topics this year.

"We must also acknowledge that there are some officers in Ohio who have no place being in a position of trust," DeWine said. "We must do more to make sure that officers who lack professionalism and show racial bias are not wearing a badge."

DeWine proposed banning chokeholds, unless deadly force is justified, or the officer's life is in danger.

To improve transparency, DeWine is asking the Ohio General Assembly to create a standard use-of-force definition and mandate that all agencies in the state report information on these incidents to the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services. That information must also be made available to the public.

He also wants the Assembly to mandate independent investigations and prosecutions for all officer-involved shootings and all in-custody deaths.