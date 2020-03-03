Publisher pushes back release date for John Bolton’s book

The publisher of John Bolton’s memoir has pushed back the release date from March 17 to May 12.

Simon & Schuster cites the ongoing government security review of the former national security adviser’s book, “The Room Where It Happened."

The Associated Press reported last November that Bolton had reached a $2 million deal with Simon & Schuster.

The book focuses on Bolton’s contentious time in the Trump administration.

It is expected to contain allegations that President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

The issue was at the center of the impeachment process that ended with Trump’s acquittal by the Senate.

