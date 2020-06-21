Push for Toledo police reform

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Police Chief George Kral are holding a press conference to discuss police reform Monday morning. Many reforms have already been discussed. City council has passed a few. But some say it's not enough.

"There's nothing that can happen now that would be reassuring. There's nothing that would be satisfying. We realize these things will take time. We're in it for the long haul," says Bro. Washington Muhammad of the Community Solidarity Response Network, Toledo's branch of Black Lives Matter.

Muhammad says the group will be listening to the Mayor's conference carefully.

"We want something that goes beyond chokeholds. We want something that goes beyond reporting police shooting incidents. We want it go beyond that. We want it to restructure the civilian review board," says Muhammad.

Muhammad wants the Civilian Review Board which oversees complaints about police misconduct, to have subpoena power, more independence, and additional funding.

Last week, Toledo's mayor joined an alliance of mayors across Ohio dedicated to police reform.

"We are going to share data. We're sharing information. We're sharing ideas, we're sharing staff. We're going to staff this effort. So that the ideas being hatched in the modern laboratories of reform, which is what cities in this country are, can be used elsewhere," says Kapszukiewicz of the alliance.

But here in Toledo, Muhammad says that none of that means anything unless it results in actual, structural change. If not, the Black Lives Mtter community plans to run their own candidate against Kapszukiewicz in the next election.

"Wade, we're giving you an opportunity to be on the side of justice, to be on the side of unity, to be on the side of right. Or we're prepared to take it into our own hands," says Muhammad.

The press conference will be held in front of the Safety Building at 11am on Monday.