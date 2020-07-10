Put-in-Bay launches mass coronavirus testing

The summertime hotspot of Put-in-Bay is launching a round of mass coronavirus testing. This comes after tracing evidence potentially linked eight new cases to two bartenders on the island.

Six of those cases are Lucas County residents who spent some time on Put-in-Bay. Tracing evidence indicates two bartenders on the island could be at the center of the spike. So Put-in-Bay officials want to know how many cases with which they are dealing.

"We were receiving numerous complaints about lack of social distancing at some of the facilities out in Put-in-Bay, so we were receiving numerous complaints," says Ottawa County Health Commissioner Jerry Bingham.

In addition to those complaints,the Ottawa Couny Health Department was also dealing with an eight-person outbreak traced back to Put-in-Bay restaurants. The department and island officials are taking this seriously and bringing in 1,000 coronavirus tests.

In a statement to 13abc, the Put-in-Bay Safe Island Task Force writes: "Our community places a top priority on the safety of our visitors, employees, and residents. We asked for this unprecedented voluntary testing site to be established for us to be as proactive as possible towards that goal."

The testing is not open to the public. Instead, they will only be administered to employees who work on the island. No one will be required to take a test, but for Put-in-Bay employees wanting one, a tent is set up at the fire department from ten to five today and tomorrow.

"The businesses on Put-in-Bay have been very cooperative, and they all want to do the right thing, and we certainly don't want there to be damage to their businesses and what they do. We don't want people to be afraid to go to Put-in-Bay. We just want to make sure that it's a safe environment for everybody," says Bingham.

Ottawa County Health Department assures 13abc that they will go through all the tests, so if there are any left over after the employees are done, other islanders could be screened.