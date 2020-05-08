Put-in-Bay reopens vacationers Monday

Miller Ferry will no longer be limited to essential travel and will be taking all travelers to Put-in-Bay starting Monday.

The city made the announcement Friday, as Ohio continues to re-start the economy as the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

"Island businesses, workers and residents are extremely alert to the current situation that we are all facing," a post on the Put-in-Bay website said. "We are taking extraordinary efforts to ensure that a vacation at the Bay is safe for everyone. If you join us on the island in the coming weeks, and we sure hope that you do, please remember that the island is also home for a lot of people. You will be expected to be responsible and respectful during your visit. We are all in this together and we ask you to be mindful of that."

