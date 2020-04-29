Putnam County woman dies after Tuesday afternoon crash

A Tuesday afternoon crash in Putnam County claimed the life of a Continental woman, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at approximately 1:14 p.m. on State Route 114 and County Road 19.

John Barnhart, 29, of Cloverdale, was traveling north on CR 19 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He struck a vehicle driven by Shari Dotson, 48, of Continental. Both cars traveled northeast off the roadway, with Dotson's car impacting the corner of a home on SR 114.

Dotson was ejected from her car. She was transported to Mercy Health St. Rita's Putnam County Ambulatory Care with serious injuries, where she was pronounced dead.

Barnhart was taken to Mercy Health St. Rita's in Lima with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.