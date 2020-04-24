Quarantine keeps UT mascot identity under wraps

For four years, she's kept it secret.

“We sign a contract at the beginning of our career as the mascot, and we sign the secrecy that says basically we can only tell our family and like the people we’re living with.”

Her true identity hidden.

“Just so keeping it low-key and not saying a word. That was definitely like the hardest part was not saying hi to everybody that you’ve just now seen in suit.”

On the field, in the stands, at the game - she was Rocksy.

“There were times when we had events like the president’s barbecue. We would go and then you would have class in the next hour. And so it’s literally to change to walk back out there as a new person. It’s just a different world.”

Now that she's graduating, this Rocksy, the 8th in the history of the University of Toledo, was set to pull off her helmet at Songfest in front of a crowd of thousands.

Because of COVID-19, Songfest and Rocksy's big reveal were canceled.

“It’s disappointing because it’s in front of so many people, hundreds of people, that – parents, family, my grandparents were planning to come. And obviously, like, that ruined it ... It’s just the sadness, but obviously, in reality, it’s just the best decision so that hundreds of people weren’t together.”

It may not be the reveal she planned ... but here it is. Watch the video to meet the real Rocksy.

