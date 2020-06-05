Racial Issues at Springfield? Consultant and parents weigh in

Springfield High School students led a protest after the sudden departure of a beloved principal and school resource officer. A consultant sheds light on the school atmosphere before the two African Americans hit the door.

Parents are hoping there isn't a bigger problem. Yesterday about a dozen Springfield High School students led a protest outside the high school demanding answers.

Students want to know why their principal Rhonda Kimmons and school resource officer Nathanial Floure left abruptly without explanation.

Superintendent Matt Geha says Kimmons resigned and Floure was reassigned. He says the two were not forced out. Diana Patton was hired as a consultant in the 2019-2020 school year. She says Springfield is a good district with great kids but there are questionable patterns.