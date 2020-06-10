Racism and Religion: Pastors are preaching a message of love and acceptance

Bishop Michael Pitts has been very vocal about the church taking a stance against racism.

"Jesus said what you've done unto the least of these, you did it to me, so if I see something that is unjust, something that is wrong, its not like it was done to someone else, it was done unto me."

Bishop Pitts says supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement is fundamental to Christianity. He believes its what Jesus would do.

"He would be marching with us, walking with us, he would be speaking out for the least, the last, and the lost...and the people who didn't have a voice he would give them a voice."

Pastor Ben Snyder of Cedar Creek Church agrees. Cedar Creek is teaming up with the Tabernacle to blend services this weekend. Pastor Snyder and Pastor Calvin Sweeney are friends.

"This isn't a token or media opportunity, this is really a chance for the Snyder's, my wife and I, to sit down with the Sweeney's together, to model for our church what we have been practicing, not just what we started now."

Pastor Snyder says racial healing can come by having relationships and the church should facilitate that.

"Facts don't change peoples minds, friendship does, so if we can take a step toward friendship and actually be able to listen to understand, not just to respond, to say as a white guy this is what I perceived, or thought, challenge that, help me to see what I can't see."

You can watch service online at the Church's website.

