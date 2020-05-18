Ragazza re-opens with safety measures for customers

Designer face masks and hand sanitizer is on full display at Ragazza in Sylvania.

Jane Wurth has owned this business for 15 years. She explains some of the safety measures in place.

She says, "we are taking extra sanitary measures, wiping door knobs, counters after every use, wiping electronics after every use, when you come in our store you can touch and try on anything you want, we ask that you leave it in the dressing room, we take it in the backroom and we steam it, because steam kills viruses according to everything we have read."

Jane says her sales associates will wear masks but her customers can choose whatever is comfortable for them.

She says Ragazza's return policy hasn't changed either unlike many other stores in our area.

Jane says the pandemic has been painful for business owners but there is a silver lining.

"the love from the Toledo community has been incredible, and I am very proud to tell all of you that you have been here for me, and how much we appreciate it, and every small business owner in this area appreciates it.

