Rascal Flatts announce farewell tour

Bad news for fans of country music group Rascal Flatts. During an interview on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, the group announced they would be heading out on tour in 2020, for one final time.

The Rascal Flatts, Life is a Highway Farewell Tour kicks off in Indianapolis in June and will hit a number of states throughout the US through October. Local fans will get several chances to see the band perform, depending on how far they want to travel. Dates have been announced for Detroit and Cincinnati in June and Cleveland in September.

The group formed here in Ohio (in Columbus) in 1999 with members Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney, and Jay DeMarcus. In their 20 years as a group, they've amassed 17 number one hits and over 23 million albums sold and garnered praise that has made them the most awarded country act of the last decade.

Fans looking to grab seats to the final tour will be able to get early access to tickets by signing up on the band's website.